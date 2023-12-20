Motisons Jewellers IPO Subscription Day 3 Live Updates
The IPO was subscribed 68.06 times as of 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday.
Motisons Jewellers Ltd.'s initial public offering of Rs 151 crore, which opened on Monday, has been subscribed 51.4 times till day 2.
The maiden issue is priced in the band of Rs 52–55 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.
The IPO includes a fresh issue up to 2.75 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The jewellery maker will use the proceeds to reduce existing borrowing taken from the commercial banks.
IPO Details
Offer opens: Dec. 18
Offer closes: Dec. 20
Fresh issue size: Rs 151.3 crore
Price Band: Rs 52–55 per share.
Lot size: 250 shares.
Face value: Rs 10 per share.
Total offer size: Rs 151.3 crore
Listing: NSE, BSE.
Business
Motisons Jewellers was established in 1988 in Jaipur. With time, the company was able to expand across the country with a reputation of one of the prime jewellery makers.
Subscription Status: Day 3
The IPO was subscribed 68.06 times as of 11:18 a.m. on Wednesday.
Institutional investors: 0.85 times, or 85%
Non-institutional investors: 103 times
Retail investors: 79.76 times