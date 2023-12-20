Motisons Jewellers IPO Subscription Day 3 Live Updates

Motisons Jewellers Ltd.'s initial public offering of Rs 151 crore, which opened on Monday, has been subscribed 51.4 times till day 2.

The maiden issue is priced in the band of Rs 52–55 per share. The IPO will conclude on Wednesday.

The IPO includes a fresh issue up to 2.75 crore shares with a face value of Rs 10 each. The jewellery maker will use the proceeds to reduce existing borrowing taken from the commercial banks.