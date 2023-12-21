Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Today: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
The allotment of shares for Motisons Jewellers Limited will be finalised today, Thursday, December 21.
The Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription period ended on December 20, and it has received an overwhelming response from investors. On the last day of subscription, 159.61 times the shares offered were subscribed, showing a high level of interest.
The allotment of shares for Motisons Jewellers Limited will be finalised today, Thursday, December 21.
Investors can check the Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime Pvt Ltd, and on the official website of BSE.
How to check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on Link Intime
Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html
Select "Motisons Jewellers Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)
Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.
Click on the "SUBMIT" button.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
How to check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on BSE
Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Motisons Jewellers Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.
Download or print the allotment status for your records.
Motisons Jewellers IPO Listing Date
The shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited are set to list on both BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 26.
*This is a tentative date and is subject to change
Motisons Jewellers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)
IPO Open Date: Monday, December 18
IPO Close Date: Wednesday, December 20
Basis of Allotment: Thursday, December 21
Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 22
Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, December 22
Listing Date: Tuesday, December 26
Motisons Jewellers IPO Issue Details
Total Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)
Face Value: Rs 10 per share
Fresh Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)
Price Band: Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share
Lot Size: 250 Shares