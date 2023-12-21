NDTV ProfitIPOsMotisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Today: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status
ADVERTISEMENT

Motisons Jewellers IPO Allotment Today: Follow These Steps To Check Allotment Status

The allotment of shares for Motisons Jewellers Limited will be finalised today, Thursday, December 21.

21 Dec 2023, 12:39 PM IST
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Source: Freepik</p></div>
Source: Freepik

The Motisons Jewellers IPO subscription period ended on December 20, and it has received an overwhelming response from investors. On the last day of subscription, 159.61 times the shares offered were subscribed, showing a high level of interest.

The allotment of shares for Motisons Jewellers Limited will be finalised today, Thursday, December 21.

Investors can check the Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar, Link Intime Pvt Ltd, and on the official website of BSE.

How to check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on Link Intime 

  • Visit the Link Intime website: https://linkintime.co.in/IPO/public-issues.html

  • Select "Motisons Jewellers Limited" from the drop-down list on the Public issues page. (IPO will be listed once allotment is finalised)

  • Enter your PAN number, application number, or DP Client ID.

  • Click on the "SUBMIT" button.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

How to check Motisons Jewellers IPO allotment status on BSE

  • Go to the official BSE website: https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx

  • Select the issue type as 'Equity.'

  • Choose "Motisons Jewellers Limited" from the dropdown menu.

  • Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).

  • Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.

  • Click on the "Search" button to view your allotment status.

  • Download or print the allotment status for your records.

Motisons Jewellers IPO Listing Date

The shares of Motisons Jewellers Limited are set to list on both BSE and NSE, on Tuesday, December 26.

*This is a tentative date and is subject to change

Motisons Jewellers IPO Timeline (Tentative Schedule)

  • IPO Open Date: Monday, December 18

  • IPO Close Date: Wednesday, December 20

  • Basis of Allotment: Thursday, December 21

  • Initiation of Refunds: Friday, December 22

  • Credit of Shares to Demat: Friday, December 22

  • Listing Date: Tuesday, December 26

Motisons Jewellers IPO Issue Details

  • Total Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)

  • Face Value: Rs 10 per share

  • Fresh Issue Size: 27,471,000 shares (aggregating up to Rs 151.09 Cr)

  • Price Band: Rs 52 to Rs 55 per share

  • Lot Size: 250 Shares

ALSO READ

Motisons Jewellers IPO: All You Need To Know

Opinion
Motisons Jewellers IPO: All You Need To Know
Read More
Get live Stock market updates, Business news, Today’s latest news, Trending stories, and Videos on NDTV Profit.
ADVERTISEMENT