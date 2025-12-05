Meesho IPO Final Day: GMP Holds Strong, Signals 40%+ Listing Pop for Investors

E-commerce platform Meesho Ltd. will conclude its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, December 5. The Bengaluru-based online marketplace which competes with companies like Amazon and Flipkart to sell a range of products, was booked 7.97 times on Day 2.

According to BSE data, investors have placed bids for 2,21,60,51,730 shares against the 27,79,38,446 shares on offer; so far on Friday.

As the subscription enters its final day, the grey market premium for the mainboard IPO has held firm and remained atop the 'Business and Finance' trending charts, indicating strong interest among private market investors. Although one must note that the grey market is unregulated (not governed by authorities like SEBI) and speculative, it can fluctuate wildly. Therefore, investors use it as a sentiment gauge, but not as a guaranteed prediction.

Current GMP trends suggest that the IPO will likely debut at a premium of around 40-45%.

Here's all you need to know about the Meesho IPO, including the latest grey market premium, price band, allotment, and listing date.