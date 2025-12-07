Meesho IPO Allotment On Dec. 8: Latest GMP And Steps To Check Status Online
:Meesho IPO: Investors who bid for IPO shares can check the allotment status on the websites of the NSE, BSE and the issue registrar, KFin Technologies.
The initial public offering (IPO) of Meesho Ltd. was oversubscribed by 79 times on the final day of bidding, on Dec. 5. The demand for the IPO was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed their quota 120 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked their category 36 times, while the retail portion was booked 19 times
The grey market premium (GMP) suggests that investors may see strong listing gains when the stock debuts on the bourses next week.
The Meesho IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 5,421.2 crore. It included a fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares, amounting to Rs 4,250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 10.55 crore shares, worth Rs 1,171.2 crore. The IPO’s price band was set between Rs 105 and Rs 111 per share.
With the bidding process now closed, the share allotment status for the Meesho IPO is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Monday, Dec. 8. The credit of shares to Demat accounts and the initiation of refunds are expected on Tuesday, Dec. 9.
Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Dec. 10.
Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is serving as the issue registrar.
Applicants can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE, as well as on the website of Kfin Technologies Ltd.
Meesho IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On BSE
Visit the BSE allotment page here.
Under the Issue Type field, select Equity.
From the Issue Name dropdown, choose Meesho Ltd.
Enter your Application Number or PAN.
Complete the Captcha verification.
Click Search to check your allotment status.
Meesho IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On NSE
Open the NSE IPO allotment page here.
Select the option for Equity & SME IPO Bid Details.
From the list of company symbols, choose MEESHO.
Enter your PAN and Application Number.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Meesho IPO: How To Check Allotment Status On KFin Technologies
Go to the KFinTech IPO allotment page here
From the IPO Name dropdown, select Meesho Ltd.
Choose an identification method: PAN, Application Number, or DP ID/Client ID.
Enter the details for the selected method.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
Meesho IPO GMP Today
According to InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium (GMP) for the Meesho IPO stood at Rs 43 per share. Considering the upper end of the price band of Rs 111, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 154 (cap price plus the latest GMP), suggesting an expected premium of 38.74% per share.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.
About Meesho
Meesho Ltd., founded in 2015, is a technology platform that supports e-commerce in India. It brings together consumers, sellers, logistics partners and content creators. Through its marketplace, Meesho offers customers a variety of affordable products and gives sellers an easy, low-cost way to expand their business.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.