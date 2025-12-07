Meesho IPO Allotment On Dec. 8: Latest GMP And Steps To Check Status Online

The initial public offering (IPO) of Meesho Ltd. was oversubscribed by 79 times on the final day of bidding, on Dec. 5. The demand for the IPO was led by Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), who subscribed their quota 120 times. The non-institutional investors (NIIs) booked their category 36 times, while the retail portion was booked 19 times

The grey market premium (GMP) suggests that investors may see strong listing gains when the stock debuts on the bourses next week.

The Meesho IPO was a book-built issue worth Rs 5,421.2 crore. It included a fresh issue of 38.29 crore shares, amounting to Rs 4,250 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 10.55 crore shares, worth Rs 1,171.2 crore. The IPO’s price band was set between Rs 105 and Rs 111 per share.

With the bidding process now closed, the share allotment status for the Meesho IPO is tentatively scheduled to be finalised on Monday, Dec. 8. The credit of shares to Demat accounts and the initiation of refunds are expected on Tuesday, Dec. 9.

Shares of the company are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Wednesday, Dec. 10.

Kotak Mahindra Capital Co. Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue, while Kfin Technologies Ltd. is serving as the issue registrar.

Applicants can check their allotment status on the NSE and BSE, as well as on the website of Kfin Technologies Ltd.