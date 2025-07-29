M&B Engineering IPO: GMP Indicates Nearly 9% Premium Ahead Of July 30 Opening, Check Key Details

The M&B Engineering IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 650 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 71 lakh shares, worth Rs 275 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 97 lakh shares, worth Rs 375 crore.

Retail investors looking to take part in the IPO must apply for a minimum of a single lot size, which consists of 38 shares. The minimum application size for retail investors is Rs 13,908. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to apply for at least 14 lots, translating to an investment of Rs 2,04,820. Meanwhile, Big Non-Institutional Investors are required to bid for at least 69 lots, bringing the minimum investment to Rs 10,09,470.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 366 and Rs 385 per share.

The IPO will be open for subscription from July 30 to Aug. 1. Share allotment is expected to be completed by Aug. 4. On Aug. 5, successful applicants will have their shares credited to their Demat accounts, while refunds for the non-allottees will also be processed on the same day.

Shares of M&B Engineering will be listed on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 6.

The company has reserved 75% of the net issue for the Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs). Retail investors will be allocated a maximum of 10% of the net offer and the remaining 15% will be reserved for the Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs).

Equirus Capital Pvt. is the book-running lead manager of the M&B Engineering IPO. MUFG Intime India Pvt. is the registrar for the issue.