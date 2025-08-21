Mangal Electrical IPO Live Updates: Check Day Two Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details
Mangal Electrical IPO Live Updates: The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 400 crore. The entire offering comprises a fresh issue of 71 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component.
Mangal Electrical IPO Live Updates: Mangal Electrical Industries Ltd.'s initial public offering got subscribed 0.96 times on second day of bidding on August 21. The Jaipur-based company manufactures transformers used in electricity distribution and transmission for the power sector.
The mainboard IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 400 crore. The entire offering comprises a fresh issue of 71 lakh equity shares, with no offer-for-sale component. Investors can bid for at least a single lot size of 26 shares, amounting to a minimum investment of Rs 13,858 for retail investors.
For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum bid is 14 lots (364 shares) amounting to Rs 2,04,204, while for big non-institutional investors (bNII), the minimum application size is 69 lots, or 1,794 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 10,06,434.
The company’s shares are tentatively scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Aug. 28. Systematix Corporate Services Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the Mangal Electrical IPO, while Bigshare Services Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the issue’s registrar.
Mangal Electrical IPO Details
IPO opens: Aug. 20
IPO closes: Aug. 22
Issue size: 71 Lakh shares
Price Band: Rs 533 - Rs 561
Fresh issue: Rs 400 crore
Tentative allotment date: Aug. 26
Tentative listing date: Aug. 28
Mangal Electrical IPO Subscription Status
Mangal Electrical IPO was subscribed 0.96 times as of 11:28 a.m. on Thursday.
Qualified Institutions: 0.13 times
Non-Institutional Buyers: 1.55 times
Retail Investors: 1.18 times
Mangal Electrical IPO GMP
Grey Market Premium for Mangal Electrical is at Rs 33 as of 11:29 a.m., as per details on Investorgain website. According to GMP, Mangal Electrical is expected to list at Rs 594 apiece, which implied 5.88% premium over issue price.