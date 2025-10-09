LG Electronics IPO: Check Day Three GMP, Subscription And Other Details

LG Electronics India Ltd.'s initial public offering was subscribed 3.70 times on its third day of bidding as of 10:15 a.m. The issue will close on Oct. 9, 2025. The IPO will only comprise offer for sale of up to 10.18 crore equity shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 1,080-1,140 per share.

Through the IPO, the South Korean parent — LG Electronics Inc. — will offload 10.2 crore shares.

Morgan Stanley India Co., JPMorgan India Pvt., Axis Capital Ltd., BofA Securities India Ltd. and Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt. are the bankers for the IPO.

The lot size for an application is 13 shares, which means the minimum amount of investment required by a retail investor is Rs 14,820 based on the upper price band. The allotment of shares to IPO investors will be finalised tentatively on Oct. 10, and the credit to the demat account will be done on Oct. 11. LG will list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 14.

As there is no fresh issue component in the public offer the among raised will be given to the shareholders.

LG Electronics India operates in two key segments: home appliances and air solutions and home entertainment. It has firmly established itself as the market leader in major home appliances and consumer electronics, excluding mobile phones.

The company holds the top position in India across product categories such as washing machines, refrigerators, panel TVs, inverter air conditioners, and microwaves as per the value market share in the offline channel, stated the draft red herring prospectus. This dual focus on high-demand product categories and offline market strength has positioned LG as a go-to brand for Indian consumers.