LG Electronics IPO GMP: Last Chance To Apply! Grey Market Premium Signals Listing Gains — Details Here

One of the biggest IPOs in India’s consumer electronics market, which was launched on Tuesday, October 7, will conclude its subscription process today, October 9. The Rs 11,607-crore IPO received bids for 23,71,75,796 against the 7,13,34,320 shares on offer after the conclusion of subscription on Wednesday.

The IPO of the consumer electronics manufacturer is looking to raise Rs 813.07 crore through a book-built issue.

The grey market premium for the mainboard issue has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last few days, indicating a keen interest among the grey market investors.

Here’s everything you need to know about LG Electronics India IPO, including its grey market premium (GMP), price band, and offer size, among others, as bidding enters its final day.