Lenskart IPO Headed For A Muted Or Discounted Listing? Here's What Grey Market Trends Suggest

The listing of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. will be in focus as investors await the company's debut on the stock market today.

Shares of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. will list on the BSE and NSE on Monday, November 10, and ahead of its listing there are mixed sentiments around the debut of the technology-focused eyewear company.

Despite the Lenskart Solutions IPO closing with an overwhelming 28.27 times subscription, the Grey Market Premium (GMP), an unofficial barometer of listing expectations, has slid sharply from a high of Rs 95 to just Rs 9. The GMP for the mainboard offer has declined significantly (as much as 90%) since the IPO opened for subscription on October 31.

This significant volatility in the unlisted market, which now suggests a modest listing gain of around 2.24% over the Rs 402 price band, reflects cautious sentiment among traders, with concerns over the company's rich valuation ahead of its market debut on November 10.

The current GMP still indicates positive listing gains for investors, with market estimates suggesting a moderate premium over the issue price.

According to BSE data, the Rs 7,278.02-crore IPO received bids for 2,81,88,45,777 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer.

The share allotment status for the Lenskart Solutions IPO was finalised on Thursday, November 6. Successful bidders were allotted the shares to be on Friday, November 7.

Here’s a look at what the latest market trends indicate for the Lenskart Solutions IPO.