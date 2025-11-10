Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Peyush Bansal-Led Eyewear Maker Lists At Discount; Stock Recovers After 11% Slide

Business NewsMarketsLenskart Share Price LIVE: Peyush Bansal-Led Eyewear Maker Lists At Discount; Stock Recovers After 11% Slide
Lenskart IPO Listing Live Updates: The eyewear retailer listed at a 3% discount on the BSE and 1.7% on the NSE, at Rs 390 and Rs 395 respectively.

10 Nov 2025, 10:41 AM IST i
<div class="paragraphs"><p>Lenskart Solutions is listing on the NSE today. (Photo: NDTV Profit)</p></div>
Lenskart Solutions is listing on the NSE today. (Photo: NDTV Profit)
Lenskart Solutions lists at a discount on the bourses.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Pares Listing Losses

Lenskart's share price is currently trading 0.44% higher at Rs 396.75 apiece on the NSE, as of 10:40 a.m.

Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Ambit Sees 20% Revenue CAGR

Lenskart is expected to deliver around 20% revenue CAGR over financial year 2025–2028, led by continued expansion in India and growing global presence through brands like Meller and Owndays. The company’s store count is projected to rise at a 17% CAGR, supported by higher productivity from organised market share gains.


Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Share Price Tumbles 

Share price of Lenskart Solutions slid as much as 9% post listing at a discount on the NSE.


Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Lists At Discount On NSE, BSE

The eyewear retailer listed at a 3% discount on the BSE and 1.7% on the NSE, at Rs 390 and Rs 395 respectively.














