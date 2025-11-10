ADVERTISEMENT
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Peyush Bansal-Led Eyewear Maker Lists At Discount; Stock Recovers After 11% Slide
Lenskart IPO Listing Live Updates: The eyewear retailer listed at a 3% discount on the BSE and 1.7% on the NSE, at Rs 390 and Rs 395 respectively.
ADVERTISEMENT
Lenskart Solutions lists at a discount on the bourses.
LIVE FEED
Latest First
- Oldest First
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Pares Listing Losses
Lenskart's share price is currently trading 0.44% higher at Rs 396.75 apiece on the NSE, as of 10:40 a.m.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Ambit Sees 20% Revenue CAGR
Lenskart is expected to deliver around 20% revenue CAGR over financial year 2025–2028, led by continued expansion in India and growing global presence through brands like Meller and Owndays. The company’s store count is projected to rise at a 17% CAGR, supported by higher productivity from organised market share gains.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Dive Deeper
Get all the details on the Lenskart listing and share price by clicking on the link below.
Opinion
Lenskart Share Price Tumbles After Tepid D-Street Listing
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Share Price Tumbles
Share price of Lenskart Solutions slid as much as 9% post listing at a discount on the NSE.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Lists At Discount On NSE, BSE
The eyewear retailer listed at a 3% discount on the BSE and 1.7% on the NSE, at Rs 390 and Rs 395 respectively.
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Profit Is Oxygen, Purpose Is Breath
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: What Latest GMP Indicates
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: 'Fantastic Brand But Tough Math' - Ambit Says Sell
Lenskart Listing LIVE: Not Wearing Glasses, Wearing The Future
Lenskart Listing LIVE: Pre-Open Price On NSE, BSE
Lenskart Listing LIVE: Peyush Bansal On Ringing The NSE Listing Bell
Lenskart Listing LIVE: What Brokerages Think
Lenskart Listing LIVE: Here's The Funds Which Opted For Anchor Allotment — And The Ones That Didn't
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Investors Bet On 'Zomato-Like' Growth
Lenskart Listing LIVE: IPO Receives Solid Response
Lenskart Listing LIVE: Built Lenskart To Reach People, Not Valuation, Says Founder
Lenskart Share Price LIVE: Eyeware Retailer To Debut On Bourses Today
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit. Feel free to Add NDTV Profit as trusted source on Google.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
Sign Up
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT