Why Indian Mutual Funds Keep Investing in Loss-Making IPOs: Advisor Explains 'Appetite' Factor

The demand for initial public offerings (IPO) has not slowed down despite valuation concerns and muted listings for some mainboard issues in recent weeks. Institutional investors, especially Indian mutual funds, continue to show interest in loss-making IPOs, not to appease bankers or secure future allocations, but because of the strong appetite for deploying capital, an investment advisor explained.

According to Rajat Sharma, founder of Sana Securities, the surge in mutual fund schemes has created a need for new investment opportunities.

“Five years ago, India had barely 3,000 listed companies, yet the flow of money into equities was exploding…Fund managers were tired of parking money in the same handful of legacy names,” Sharma explained in an X post on Sunday.

According to him, legacy stocks like HDFC, Infosys, TCS and Reliance no longer offer enough growth opportunities. These companies have built India’s past, but are not a true reflection of its future.

"The market was rich in cash, but poor in innovation. So, the search began. Fund houses launched global mutual funds. Brokers opened the US investing tap and started allowing investing in innovative US stocks. Investors wanted stories of disruption, not dividends," his post further read.

Sharma further explained that soon after, "new-age India arrived on Dalal Street" with companies like Zomato, Nykaa and Ola, among others.