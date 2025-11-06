Lenskart IPO Allotment Status Soon! How To Verify Status On BSE, NSE, MUFG Intime India

The allotment for the Lenskart Solutions IPO will be finalised today, and the company will likely list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on November 10.

The initial public offering of Lenskart Solutions Ltd. was subscribed 28.26 times on its third and last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to BSE data, the Rs 7,278.02-crore IPO received bids for 2,81,88,45,777 shares against 9,97,61,257 shares on offer.

Investors can check the Lenskart IPO allotment status on the official website of the IPO registrar, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., and on the BSE and NSE websites by following the step-by-step guide provided below.