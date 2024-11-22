Lamosaic India IPO: Check Day Two Subscription Status And GMP Details

Lamosaic India Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday and was subscribed 0.22 times on the opening day. The IPO has been subscribed 0.32 times so far on Friday.

The Lamosaic India IPO is a book-building issue worth Rs 61.2 crore. The NSE SME IPO comprises entirely a fresh issue of 30.6 lakh shares and there is no offer-for-sale (OFS) component.

Here are the important details about the Lamosaic India IPO: