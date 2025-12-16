KSH International IPO GMP In Focus As Subscription Begins Today

The KSH International IPO is a book-built issue worth Rs 710 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.09 crore shares, aggregating to Rs 420 crore, and an offer-for-sale (OFS) component of 76 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 290 crore.

The IPO price band has been fixed at Rs 365 to Rs 384 per share, with a lot size of 39 shares. Retail investors are required to invest a minimum of Rs 14,976 for at least a single lot size per application. For small non-institutional investors (sNII), the minimum application is 14 lots, or 546 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 2,09,664. Big non-institutional investors (bNII) must bid for at least 67 lots, or 2,613 shares, aggregating to an investment of Rs 10,03,392.

Allotment of shares is expected to be finalised on Dec. 19. Refunds and credit of shares to investors’ demat accounts are likely to be completed by Dec. 22.

KSH International’s shares are tentatively scheduled to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Dec. 23.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book-running lead manager for the issue and MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd. has been appointed as the registrar.