Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, traded little changed at 25,866.50 as of 6:50 a.m. The Nifty rose 0.23% on Wednesday, up 60.05 points, while the benchmark trailed the broader market. The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 both ended in the green, up more than 0.5%. Eternal and Trent led gains in the Nifty 50, rising more than 5%. The Nifty 50 advance-decline ratio stood at 38:12.

In the Nifty Midcap 150, Lloyds Metal and IDBI Bank led gains. Lloyds Metal rose 10%, while IDBI Bank gained more than 6%.

All sectors ended higher except Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT. Nifty IT led declines on Anthropic AI concerns. All Nifty IT stocks closed lower, with Infosys and TCS down more than 7% each. Nifty IT logged its biggest single-day fall in six years. Nifty Oil and Gas led sector gains, rising more than 2% for the day. Oil India and ONGC led the index, both up 3.5%. Nifty Pharma ended a two-day rising run. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, Auto, Media, Metal and Oil and Gas rose for a third straight day.