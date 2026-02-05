Get App
LIVE UPDATES

Stock Market Live Updates: GIFT Nifty Hints At Muted Open

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, traded little changed at 25,866.50 as of 6:50 a.m.

Catch all the live uptes on stock markets today.
4 minutes ago

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of stock markets.

The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, traded little changed at 25,866.50 as of 6:50 a.m. The Nifty rose 0.23% on Wednesday, up 60.05 points, while the benchmark trailed the broader market. The Nifty Midcap 150 and Nifty Smallcap 250 both ended in the green, up more than 0.5%. Eternal and Trent led gains in the Nifty 50, rising more than 5%. The Nifty 50 advance-decline ratio stood at 38:12.

In the Nifty Midcap 150, Lloyds Metal and IDBI Bank led gains. Lloyds Metal rose 10%, while IDBI Bank gained more than 6%.

All sectors ended higher except Nifty Pharma and Nifty IT. Nifty IT led declines on Anthropic AI concerns. All Nifty IT stocks closed lower, with Infosys and TCS down more than 7% each. Nifty IT logged its biggest single-day fall in six years.  Nifty Oil and Gas led sector gains, rising more than 2% for the day. Oil India and ONGC led the index, both up 3.5%. Nifty Pharma ended a two-day rising run. Nifty FMCG, Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Nifty PSU Bank, Realty, Auto, Media, Metal and Oil and Gas rose for a third straight day.

Feb 05, 2026 07:25 (IST)
Stock Market Live: F&O Snapshot

  • Nifty February futures rose 0.05% to 25,830.00, trading at a 54-point premium.
  • In Nifty options for the Feb. 10 expiry, the highest call open interest stood at 27,000, while the highest put open interest was at 25,000.
  • Securities in ban period: SAMMAANCAP
     
Feb 05, 2026 07:15 (IST)
Stock Market Live: Asian Markets Snapshot

Futures edge up; Asian equities mixed in early trade

  • S&P 500 futures rose 0.3% as of 10:22 a.m. Tokyo time.
  • Japan’s Topix gained 0.5%, while Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 fell 0.2%.
  • Hong Kong’s Hang Seng slipped 0.8%, while the Shanghai Composite rose 0.8%.
  • Euro Stoxx 50 futures were little changed.

Source: Bloomberg

Feb 05, 2026 07:02 (IST)
The GIFT Nifty, an early indicator of Nifty's performance, traded little changed at 25,866.50 as of 6:50 a.m.

