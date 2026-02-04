Take-Two Confirms GTA 6 Launch Plans, Rockstar Set To Kick Off Promotion This Summer

Take-Two Interactive has confirmed that Rockstar Games' much-awaited open-world crime sequel, Grand Theft Auto 6, remains scheduled for release on Nov. 19, 2026. The company also said Rockstar Games plans to roll out its marketing campaign for the blockbuster title over the summer months.

Concerns over another possible delay to Grand Theft Auto 6 surfaced last month after Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier said the game had yet to reach content completion, citing people familiar with the project.

However, he added that the Nov. 19 launch date, set following a second postponement in November 2025, now appeared more credible than earlier targets.

During its third-quarter FY2026 earnings call on Tuesday, Take-Two Interactive reiterated that Grand Theft Auto 6 remains on schedule, while forecasting record net bookings for the 2027 financial year on the back of the game's release. The publisher said the title is expected to lift the business to a “new financial baseline”.

“With ongoing momentum across many of our businesses, and the highly anticipated launch of Grand Theft Auto VI on November 19th, we continue to project record levels of Net Bookings in Fiscal 2027, which we believe will establish a new financial baseline for our business, set us on a path to enhanced profitability, and provide further balance sheet strength and flexibility,” Take-Two CEO Strauss Zelnick said.

Although a release date is now in place, Rockstar Games' silence has continued to fuel speculation among fans about whether Grand Theft Auto 6 could slip again. The studio has revealed little since unveiling the game's second trailer in May last year, but Take-Two says that quiet period will end this summer when formal promotion gets underway.

“Our execution throughout Fiscal 2026 has been extraordinary and we are highly confident as we approach Fiscal 2027 – which promises to be groundbreaking for Take-Two and the entire entertainment industry – led by the November 19th release of Grand Theft Auto VI with Rockstar's launch marketing set to begin this Summer,” Zelnick said.

With marketing set to begin this summer, Rockstar Games is expected to unveil further material for Grand Theft Auto 6 in the coming months, potentially including a third trailer and first gameplay as early as June. The timeline supports the November release window, as the studio typically ramps up detailed disclosures in the lead-up to launch.

Rockstar Games unveiled the first trailer for Grand Theft Auto 6 in December 2023, after months of leaks and speculation. Rockstar initially planned to release the game in 2025, a window that Take-Two later narrowed to the second half of the year, before delays in May and November 2025 shifted the launch to Nov. 19, 2026. The game will launch on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series consoles.

