KSH International Garners Rs 213 Crore From Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

KSH International Ltd. raised Rs 213 crore from anchor investors on Monday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 55.46 lakh equity shares at Rs 384 per equity share to 13 anchor investors.

HDFC Mutual Fund got the highest allocation of 18.78% or 10.41 lakh shares. Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund got the second highest allotment of 14.08% or close to 7.81 lakh shares. At the third place was Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company with an allotment of 11.74% or approximately 6.51 lakh shares.

Five domestic mutual funds have applied through eight schemes, the manufacturing company said in an exchange filing on Monday. They have collectively netted 74.65% of the anchor portion after being allotted close to 41.4 lakh equity shares.

The five MFs are as follows — HDFC Mutual Fund, Kotak Infrastructure and Economic Reform Fund, Kotak Mahindra Trustee Company, LIC MF Large and Mid cap fund, ITI Flexi Cap fund, ITI value fund, and Bank of India small cap Fund.

Some of the marquee institutions that participated in the anchor include HSBC Global Investment Funds-Asia ex Japan equity Smaller Companies, Societe Generale-ODI, Kotak Mahindra Life Insurance Company and Edelweiss Life Insurance Company.

ICICI Securities and Nuvama Wealth Management are the book-running lead managers; and MUFG Intime India Private Ltd. is the registrar of the offer.