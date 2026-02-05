Power Finance Q3 Results: Profit Up 8%; Dividend Declared, Check Record Date And More

Power Finance Corp. logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,292 crore year-on-year in the quarter ended December 2025, marking an 8% uptick as compared to Rs 5,829 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Thursday.

The public sector enterprise's total income saw an uptick of 8.6% to Rs 29,141 crore.

The company declared its third interim dividend at Rs 4. The record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders will be Feb. 20. The dividend will be paid on or before March 6.

PFC Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

Total income up 8.6% at Rs 29,141 crore

Net profit up 8% at Rs 6,292 crore versus Rs 5,829 crore.

Shares of Power Finance Corp were trading 0.06% higher at Rs 414.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.58% downturn in the benchmark Nifty as of 3:17 p.m.

