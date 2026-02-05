Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Power Finance Q3 Results: Profit Up 8%; Dividend Declared, Check Record Date And More

Power Finance Corp. declared its third interim dividend at Rs 4.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Power Finance Q3 Results: Profit Up 8%; Dividend Declared, Check Record Date And More
Power Finance Corp. declared its third interim dividend at Rs 4.
Photo Source: x/@pfcindia

Power Finance Corp. logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,292 crore year-on-year in the quarter ended December 2025, marking an 8% uptick as compared to Rs 5,829 crore in the year-ago period, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Thursday.

The public sector enterprise's total income saw an uptick of 8.6% to Rs 29,141 crore.

The company declared its third interim dividend at Rs 4. The record date to determine the eligibility of the shareholders will be Feb. 20. The dividend will be paid on or before March 6.

PFC Q3 Highlights (Consolidated, YoY)

  • Total income up 8.6% at Rs 29,141 crore 

  • Net profit up 8% at Rs 6,292 crore versus Rs 5,829 crore.

Shares of Power Finance Corp were trading 0.06% higher at Rs 414.85 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.58% downturn in the benchmark Nifty as of 3:17 p.m.

Also Read: Q3 Results Live Updates: Check Earnings For Suzlon And IOC; Hindustan Copper In Focus

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

LIC Plans First Zero-Coupon Bond Purchase

LIC Plans First Zero-Coupon Bond Purchase

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search