Bharti Airtel Q3 Results: Profit Slips 2%, ARPU Up Marginally At Rs 259

Bharti Airtel Ltd. logged a consolidated net profit of Rs 6,631 crore sequentially in the quarter ended December 2025, a 2.4% downturn as compared to Rs 6,792 crore in the previous quarter, according to the consolidated financial results declared on Thursday.

The telecommunication firm's revenue saw an uptick of 3.5% to Rs 53,982 crore compared to the previous year's Rs 52,145 crore. Its earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation was up 4.1% at Rs 30,783 crore from the prior financial year's Rs 29,561 crore.

Its average revenue per user has risen marginally to Rs 259 during the quarter under review, as compared to Rs 256 in the July-September period.

Bharti Airtel Q3 FY26 Earnings Highlights (Consolidated, QoQ)

Net profit down 2.4% at Rs 6,631 crore vs Rs 6,792 crore

Revenue up 3.5% at Rs 53,982 crore vs Rs 52,145 crore

Ebitda up 4.1% at Rs 30,783 crore vs Rs 29,561 crore

Margin at 57% vs 56.7%

Shares of Bharti Airtel closed 1.66% lower at Rs 1,992.4 apiece on the NSE, compared to a 0.52% lower in the benchmark Nifty.

