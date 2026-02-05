Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launch Date In India, Key Specs Confirmed

Vivo has officially announced that the V70 series, including the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70, will launch in India during the third week of February. The Chinese smartphone maker shared the details through promotional posts and a dedicated landing page, confirming availability via major e-commerce platforms and Vivo's own online store. Both models in the lineup feature Qualcomm Snapdragon processors and rear camera systems co-engineered with Zeiss, emphasizing professional-grade portrait photography capabilities.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Launch Date In India Confirmed

As per an official announcement, the Vivo V70 Elite and Vivo V70 will launch in India on Feb. 19 at noon. Dedicated India microsites are already live for the Vivo V70 lineup, offering key insights into the features and confirming the availability through Amazon, Flipkart, and the brand's online store.

Vivo V70 Elite, Vivo V70 Specs Confirmed

Vivo has also confirmed key features of the upcoming Vivo V70 series. Design wise, the Vivo V70 Elite and V70 will come with notably slim 1.25mm bezels, claimed to be the narrowest in India's under-Rs 50,000 smartphone segment. The devices are built using aerospace-grade aluminium alloy frame.

The Vivo V70 Elite is confirmed to be powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 chipset, while the standard Vivo V70 may use the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 processor, with improved CPU and GPU performance over previous generations. This will be paired with LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 4.1 storage.

The lineup includes a large 6,500mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging. Both models feature a 6.59-inch 1.5K OLED display with a pixel density of 459 ppi, refresh rate up to 120Hz, 5,000 nits max brightness, and support for 1.07 billion colours.

Camera capabilities in the Vivo V70 series come co-engineered with Zeiss, with a triple rear setup consisting of a 50MP Sony IMX main sensor featuring optical image stabilisation, 50MP telephoto, and a Zeiss ultrawide camera. The front camera is a 50MP Zeiss unit designed for high-quality selfies. The camera set will support 4K 60fps videos with zoom clarity.

The Vivo V70 and Vivo V70 Elite will also come with IP68 and IP69 ratings for enhanced dust and water resistance, 3D Ultrasonic Fingerprint Scanning 2.0, OriginOS 6 in the box, and up to four software updates and six years of security patches.

The Vivo V70 Elite will be available in Passion Red, Sand Beige, and Authentic Black, while the Vivo V70 will come in Passion Red and Lemon Yellow.

