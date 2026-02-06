Tata Power Is Still A 'Buy' For Motilal Oswal Despite Weak Q3 - Check Target Price

NDTV Profit's special research section collates quality and in-depth equity and economy research reports from across India's top brokerages, asset managers and research agencies. These reports offer NDTV Profit's subscribers an opportunity to expand their understanding of companies, sectors and the economy.

Motilal Oswal Report

The valuation of Tata Power Company Ltd. is segmented across various business units. The regulated business is valued using a 2.5 times multiple on regulated equity; the coal segment is valued at 1x book value; the renewables segment is valued at 12x FY28E Ebitda; the pumped storage segment and other segments are valued at 1x price-to-book; and for cash and investments, Motilal Oswal adds Rs 37/share. The sum of these contributions results in a target price of Rs 455/share.

Tata Power Q3 FY26 Results

Financial Performance

Tata Power reported revenue at Rs 13,950 crore (-9% YoY, -10% QoQ), missing brokerage's estimates by 23%. The miss was attributed mainly to the continued shutdown of the Mundra plant.

Tata Power posted an Ebitda of Rs 3,050 crore (-9% YoY, -7% QoQ), which missed estimates by 4.3%. The Ebitda margin was 21.9% vs the projected 17.6%.

Adjusted profit after tax was Rs 770 crore (-25% YoY, 16% QoQ), missing Motilal Oswal estimates by 19.7%.

Click on the attachment to read the full report:

Motilal Oswal Tata Power Q3fy26 Results Review.pdf VIEW DOCUMENT

Also Read: ICICI Bank Gets Top 'Buy' Tag In The Sector From Motilal Oswal — Check Target Price And More

DISCLAIMER

This report is authored by an external party. NDTV Profit does not vouch for the accuracy of its contents nor is responsible for them in any way. The contents of this section do not constitute investment advice. For that you must always consult an expert based on your individual needs. The views expressed in the report are that of the author entity and do not represent the views of NDTV Profit.

Users have no license to copy, modify, or distribute the content without permission of the Original Owner.

Essential Business Intelligence, Continuous LIVE TV, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.