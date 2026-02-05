Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Launched With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery — Full Specs, Features, Price In India

Samsung has launched the Galaxy A07 5G in India as an affordable 5G smartphone tailored for online entertainment, content creation, and all-day performance, with strong emphasis on data security. The smartphone packs a 50MP main camera, a 6.7-inch display, and a 6,000mAh battery for uninterrupted usage through the day.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Price In India

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G's price in India starts at Rs 15,999 for the base model with 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, with the 6GB + 128GB model costing Rs 17,999. Samsung is offering introductory cashbacks on SBI, HDFC Bank, and Axis Bank credit cards as well.

Samsung Galaxy A07 5G Specs And Features

The Galaxy A07 5G comes powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and is available in configurations of 4GB/128GB and 6GB/128GB. The device runs Android 16 with One UI 8.0 and promises up to six major Android OS upgrades along with six years of security updates for long-term reliability.

On the display front, the Galaxy A07 5G gets a 6.7-inch HD+ PLS LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate for smooth scrolling and video playback, plus peak brightness of 800 nits for clear visibility outdoors. The screen is safeguarded by two-step tempered glass and carries an IP54 rating for dust and water resistance. The back panel uses a new Glass Fibre Reinforced Polymer (GFRP) material.

In the optics department, the Galaxy A07 5G comes with a dual rear camera set in a vertical pill-shaped island, led by a 50MP main sensor with an f/1.8 aperture, paired with a 2MP depth sensor. An 8MP front camera handles selfies and video calls. Its 6,000mAh battery is 20% larger than its predecessor's and comes paired with 25W fast wired charging.

Device security is provided by Samsung Knox Vault, which protects sensitive data like encryption keys, biometric information, and authentication credentials from access even if the primary system is compromised. The phone enables biometric authentication for UPI payments through Samsung Wallet using fingerprint or face recognition.

The device weighs 199 gm and is 8.2 mm thick. The Galaxy A07 5G is available in three colour options: Light Violet, Light Green, and Black.

