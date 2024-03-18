Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscription: Day 3 Live Updates

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd.'s initial public offering entered the third and final day on Monday. The IPO saw tepid response on the second day as well as investors placed bid for only 70% of the offer.

The Rs 300.1 crore public issue was subscribed to 0.36 times on day 1. The price band is fixed at Rs 680 to Rs 715 per share. The three-day IPO closes on Monday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and Rs 125 crore in an offer for sale by the promoters. It has a minimum application lot size of 20 shares. The company has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its issue.

Post-issue, the overall promoter holding led by promoter Prasad Minesh Lad and his family, Krystal Family Holdings, will come down to close to 70%. Inga Ventures Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.