Krystal Integrated Services IPO Subscription: Day 1 Live Updates

Krystal Integrated Services Ltd. launched its initial public offering on Thursday to raise up to Rs 300.1 crore.

The price band is fixed at Rs 680 to Rs 715 per share. The three-day IPO closes next Monday.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of Rs 175 crore and Rs 125 crore in an offer for sale by the promoters. The IPO has a minimum application lot size of 20 shares.

The company has raised Rs 90 crore from anchor investors ahead of its IPO.

Post-issue, the overall promoter holding led by promoter Prasad Minesh Lad and his family, Krystal Family Holdings, will come down to close to 70%. Inga Ventures Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager to the issue.