Business NewsIPOsJSW Cement IPO Enters Final Day With Muted Bidding; GMP Down
ADVERTISEMENT

JSW Cement IPO Enters Final Day With Muted Bidding; GMP Down

The tentative date of allotment of shares to JSW Cement IPO investors will be Aug. 12.

11 Aug 2025, 10:00 AM IST i
NDTV Profit
NDTV Profit
<div class="paragraphs"><p>On the upper price band, JSW Cement is valued at Rs 19,564 crore. (Image: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)</p></div>
On the upper price band, JSW Cement is valued at Rs 19,564 crore. (Image: Shubhayan Bhattacharya/ NDTV Profit)

JSW Cement Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its third and final day of bidding on Monday. The issue has been subscribed 0.56 times or 56% so far, with none of the major portions being fully booked. The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 139 and Rs 147 apiece.

The IPO size is Rs 3,600 crore, including Rs 1,600 crore via a fresh issue, while existing shareholders, including State Bank of India, will sell shares via an offer for sale aggregating up to Rs 2,000 crore.

On the upper price band, JSW Cement is valued at Rs 19,564 crore. It will be the sixth company from billionaire Sajjan Jindal-led JSW Group to be listed on the stock market. The last one was JSW Infrastructure Ltd., which went public in October 2023.

The tentative date of allotment of shares to IPO investors will be Aug. 12 and the stock will list on the bourses on Aug. 14.

IPO GMP

As per InvestorGain, the latest grey market premium of JSW Cement IPO has declined from Rs 9 to Rs 5. The stock's estimated listing price is seen at Rs 152, according to InvestorGain. This implies a 3.4% premium.

Note: GMP or grey market price is not an official price quote for the stock and is based on speculation.

ALSO READ

Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Price Band Set For Rs 411 Crore Fresh Issue
Opinion
Shreeji Shipping Global IPO: Price Band Set For Rs 411 Crore Fresh Issue
Read More
Watch LIVE TV, Get Stock Market Updates, Top Business, IPO and Latest News on NDTV Profit.
OUR NEWSLETTERS
By signing up you agree to the Terms & Conditions of NDTV Profit
ADVERTISEMENT