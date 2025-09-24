Jinkushal Industries IPO Opens On Thursday: Price Band, Financials, Key Dates And More — All You Need To Know
Jinkushal Industries will offer 95.95 lakh shares worth Rs 116.10 crore in the primary markets from Thursday. The book-building issue entails shares worth Rs 104.54 crore as a fresh offer and Rs 11.61 crore as an offer for sale. The face value of each share is Rs 10.
The mainboard IPO will conclude on Monday. Shares of Jinkushal Industries will list on both BSE Ltd and National Stock Exchange Ltd.
Anil Kumar Jain, Abhinav Jain, and Sandhya Jain are the promoters who are offloading stakes through the IPO.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. and Bigshares Pvt. Ltd. are the bookrunning managers for the issue.
IPO Details
Open date: Sept. 25
Close date: Sept. 29
Price Band: Rs 115 – 121
Tentative Allotment date: Sept. 30
Tentative Listing date: Oct 3
IPO size: Rs 116.15 crore
Minimum bid: Lot size of 120 shares
Jinkushal Industries Financials
Jinkushal Industries reported that its total income was at Rs 3,427.37 crore in the financial year 2025 compared to Rs 2,913.80 crore in the previous financial year, as per information in the red herring prospectus. Ebitda for the period stands at Rs 606.07 crore
Jinkushal Industries reported that its net profit for the financial year 2025 was at Rs 409.24 crore, compared to Rs 328.19 crore in the previous financial year.
Objective
From the proceeds of the IPO, Jinkushal Industries will use up to Rs 72.68 crore for its working capital requirement. The company will use Rs 47.68 crore within the current financial year, and it will engage the rest of the proceeds by financial year 2027.
Jinkushal Industries Business
Jinkushal Industries exports new, customised, used, and refurbished construction machines in global markets. It's the largest non-original equipment manufacturer in construction machinery exports with a 6.9% market share, according to a CareEdge report.
The company operates in three primary business verticals — export trading of customised, modified and accessorised new construction machines; export trading of used/refurbished construction machines; and export trading of our own brand ‘HexL’ construction machines.
Jinkushal Industries also earns a small portion of revenue from logistics warehouse leasing and renting of construction machines.
As per information on the draft red herring prospectus, the company has exported construction machines to over 30 countries, including the United Arab Emirates, Mexico, the Netherlands, Belgium, South Africa, Australia, and the UK.
Jinkushal Industries is recognised as a three-star export house by the Directorate General of Foreign Trade.
Jinkushal Industries GMP
Jinkushal Industries' grey market premium is Rs 42 as of 12:33 p.m., as per data on the Investorgain website. This indicated that the listing price will likely be Rs 163, which implied 34.71% listing gains.