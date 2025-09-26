Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research IPO GMP In Spotlight Today; Check Latest Trends

The initial public offering (IPO) of Jaro Institute, which opened on Tuesday, September 23, concluded its subscription on September 25.

The IPO was booked 22.06 times on Thursday. Investors bid for 8,21,31,312 shares against the 37,23,404 shares on offer.

The unlisted shares of Jaro Institute of Technology Management and Research have been trading at a premium in the grey market, indicating positive listing gains for investors.

As the allotment status for the Jaro Institute IPO gets finalised today, the GMP for the mainboard issue remains in focus on September 26.