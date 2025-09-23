Jain Resource Recycling IPO Opens Tomorrow: GMP Indicates Over 10% Listing Gain, Check Key Details

The Jain Resource Recycling IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 1,250 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 2.16 crore shares amounting to Rs 500 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 3.23 crore shares worth Rs 750 crore.

Retail investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a single lot size of 64 shares, leading to an investment of Rs 14,848. Small Non-Institutional Investors are required to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,07,872. Big Non-Institutional Investors must bid for a minimum of 68 lots, requiring an investment of Rs 10,09,664.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 220 and Rs 232 per share.

Investors can bid for shares in the IPO from Sept. 24 to Sept. 26. The share allotment status is slated to be finalised on Sept. 29. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Sept. 30 and refunds to non-allottees will be done on the same day.

Shares of the company are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 1.

Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered at least 75% of the offer. Retail investors will be allocated a maximum of 10% of the offer and up to 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.

Dam Capital Advisors Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and KFin Technologies Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.