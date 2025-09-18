iValue Infosolutions IPO Opens: Check Day One Subscription Status, Latest GMP

Promoters Sunil Kumar Pillai, Krishna Raj Sharma, and Srinivasan Sriram will offload their equity shares in the OFS, according to the red herring prospectus.

Investor Sundara (Mauritius) Ltd., an affiliate of private equity firm Creador, will also be selling 1.1 crore shares. Sundara had invested $18 million to pick up a minority stake in the business back in 2019.

A total of 13 shareholders are selling equity via OFS.

The proceeds from the entire issue, barring IPO expenses, will go to the selling shareholders. The promoters and the company will not receive any funds from the issue.

Motilal Oswal Investment Advisors Ltd. and IIFL Capital Services Ltd. are the lead book-running managers for the issue, while Kfin Technologies is the registrar for the issue.

iValue is an enterprise technology solutions provider focusing on securing and managing digital applications and data. The Bengaluru-based company offers security analytics, network security, application management, cloud integration, digital transformation, and risk assessment services to its customers in India.