IPOs This Week: Five Mainboards Lined Up, ICICI Prudential AMC Set To Steal The Spotlight

India’s primary market is gearing up for one of its busiest stretches of the year, with five mainboard IPOs set to open for subscription between Dec. 8 and 12.

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, one of the most anticipated filings this year, is likely opening for subscription on Dec. 12, and will remain open for subscription till Dec. 16. The offering could raise as much as $1.2 billion, or around Rs 10,300 crore. The IPO could be one of the country’s biggest offerings.

The action, however, kicks off earlier on Dec. 8 with two mainboard openings: Corona Remedies and Wakefit Innovations.

Corona Remedies, a mid-sized pharmaceutical company with strong domestic sales momentum, will open its Rs 655-crore offer for sale at a price band of Rs 1,008–1,062 per share. The company operates across women’s health, cardio-diabetes and pain management, backed by a pan-India marketing network.