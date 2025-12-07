IPOs This Week: Five Mainboards Lined Up, ICICI Prudential AMC Set To Steal The Spotlight
The offering could raise as much as $1.2 billion, or around Rs 10,300 crore. The IPO could be one of the country’s biggest offerings.
India’s primary market is gearing up for one of its busiest stretches of the year, with five mainboard IPOs set to open for subscription between Dec. 8 and 12.
ICICI Prudential Asset Management Company, one of the most anticipated filings this year, is likely opening for subscription on Dec. 12, and will remain open for subscription till Dec. 16. The offering could raise as much as $1.2 billion, or around Rs 10,300 crore. The IPO could be one of the country’s biggest offerings.
The action, however, kicks off earlier on Dec. 8 with two mainboard openings: Corona Remedies and Wakefit Innovations.
Corona Remedies, a mid-sized pharmaceutical company with strong domestic sales momentum, will open its Rs 655-crore offer for sale at a price band of Rs 1,008–1,062 per share. The company operates across women’s health, cardio-diabetes and pain management, backed by a pan-India marketing network.
On the same day, furniture and home solutions brand Wakefit Innovations will launch its Rs 1,289-crore IPO, priced at Rs 185–195 per share. Known for pioneering online-first mattress sales before expanding into a broader home products portfolio, Wakefit is among the more closely watched consumer internet listings this month as investors track discretionary demand.
The calendar gets even more crowded on December 10, when Nephrocare Health Services and Park Medi World begin their three-day issues.
Nephrocare, backed by ICICI Securities, aims to raise Rs 871 crore at a price band of Rs 438–460 per share. The dialysis services operator is viewed as a play on India’s growing chronic kidney care needs. Hospital chain Park Medi World will seek to raise Rs 920 crore.