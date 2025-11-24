IPO GMP: Sudeep Pharma Vs Excelsoft Technologies – What Does Grey Market Trends Suggest Ahead Of Listing

According to InvestorGain, the last grey market premium (GMP) for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO stood at Rs 8 as of 8:30 a.m. on November 24. With the upper end of the IPO’s price band of Rs 120, the estimated listing price stands at Rs 128 (cap price plus today’s GMP), indicating an expected gain of 6.67% per share.

The Excelsoft Technologies IPO is a Rs 500-crore book-building issue. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.5 crore shares worth Rs 180 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 2.67 crore shares, aggregating Rs 320 crore. The price band for the Excelsoft Technologies IPO was set at Rs 114 to Rs 120 per share.

According to BSE, investors bid for 1,325,908,625 shares against the 30,701,754 on offer, resulting in an overall subscription of 43.19 times.

The allotment for Excelsoft Technologies IPO is scheduled to be finalised today. Refunds are expected to be initiated on November 25, and shares will also be credited to investors’ demat accounts on the same day. The IPO listing date has been tentatively fixed as November 26. The shares will be listed on the BSE and NSE.

Founded in 2000, Excelsoft Technologies Ltd. offers AI-powered applications, test and assessment platforms, and online proctoring solutions. It also provides learning experience platforms, student success platforms, and digital eBook platforms. The company caters to a diverse range of clients, including educational publishers, universities, schools, government agencies, defence organisations and businesses. It has operations in India, Malaysia, Singapore, the UK and the United States.