Innomet Advanced Materials IPO Subscribed 24.48 Times So Far On Final Day

The initial public offering of Innomet Advanced Materials Ltd. has attracted overwhelming interest, with the issue being subscribed over 20 times on the final day of subscription, as per market tracking site Chittorgarh.

On the second day of the bidding process, the IPO was subscribed nearly eight times, reflecting robust investor appetite. The SME IPO, which offers a fresh issue of 34.24 lakh shares at a fixed price of Rs 100 per share, was met with enthusiastic participation across investor categories.

Retail investors can place bids for a minimum lot of 1,200 shares, aggregating to Rs 1,20,000. High-net-worth individuals can apply for a minimum of 2,400 shares, translating to an investment of Rs 2,40,000. The company has allocated 50% of the net issue to retail investors and the remaining 50% to other investor categories.