Indegene Mops Up Rs 548 Crore Via Anchor Investors Ahead Of IPO

Indegene Ltd. has raised Rs 548 crore from anchor investors, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 1.21 crore shares at Rs 452 apiece to 36 anchor investors.

Smallcap World Fund, Inc. got the highest allocation of 9.11%.

American Funds Insurance Series Global Small Capitalization Fund secured 9.11%, while Fidelity Funds-India Focus Fund, ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, and Nippon Life India Trustee Ltd. secured 7.65% each in the pre-IPO round fundraising.

Ten domestic mutual funds have applied through a total of 18 schemes, Indegene said in an exchange filing on Friday. They have collectively netted 39.58% of the anchor portion of Rs 217 crore.

ICICI Prudential Technology Fund, Nippon India Small Cap Fund, Whiteoak Capital Mid Cap Fund, and DSP Small Cap Fund are among the key investors in this category.

The leading book managers for the anchor round were Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., Citigroup Global Markets India Pvt., JPMorgan India Pvt. and Nomura Financial Advisory and Securities (India) Pvt.