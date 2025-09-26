How To Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status Online?
Investors can check the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd., as well as on the websites of BSE and NSE.
The initial public offer of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Thursday, helped by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers.
The Rs 490 crore IPO received bids for 52,60,95,906 shares against 80,93,092 shares on offer, as per BSE data.
The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 70.43 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 64.73 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 49.15 times.
The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 490 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.
The allotment for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 26. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 30.
Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.
How To Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status On MUFG Intime India?
Visit the IPO allotment page here. https://in.mpms.mufg.com/Initial_Offer/public-issues.html
From the company dropdown menu, select "Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd." (This option will appear only after the allotment is finalised).
Choose one of the available options: PAN, Application Number, DP/Client ID, or Account No/IFSC.
Enter the corresponding details based on your selection.
Click Submit to view your allotment status.
How To Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status On BSE?
Visit the BSE’s official IPO allotment page here https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select equity as the issue type.
From the dropdown menu, choose "Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd."
Enter your application number or PAN.
Complete the captcha verification.
Click search to view your allotment status.
How To Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status On NSE?
Visit the NSE IPO allotment page here. https://www.nseindia.com/invest/check-trades-bids-verify-ipo-bids
Click on Equity & SME IPO bid details.
From the company list, select "SOLARWORLD".
Enter your PAN and application number.
Click submit to view your allotment status.
Solarworld Energy Solutions provides engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services for setting up solar projects. It is also a manufacturer of solar modules with an annual capacity of 1.8 GW.