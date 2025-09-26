How To Check Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO Allotment Status Online?

The initial public offer of Solarworld Energy Solutions Ltd. was subscribed 65.01 times on the last day of share sale on Thursday, helped by strong participation from qualified institutional buyers.

The Rs 490 crore IPO received bids for 52,60,95,906 shares against 80,93,092 shares on offer, as per BSE data.

The quota for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 70.43 times. The non-institutional investors part attracted 64.73 times subscription, and the Retail Individual Investors (RIIs) portion got subscribed 49.15 times.

The Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO is a book build issue of Rs 490 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 1.25 crore shares worth Rs 440 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of 14 lakh shares amounting to Rs 50 crore.

The allotment for the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO will be finalised on Friday, September 26. The company's shares will be listed on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange on Tuesday, September 30.

Nuvama Wealth Management Ltd. is the book running lead manager and MUFG Intime India Pvt.Ltd. is the registrar of the issue.

Investors can check the Solarworld Energy Solutions IPO allotment status on the websites of BSE and NSE as well as on the official website of the registrar for the IPO, MUFG Intime India Pvt. Ltd.