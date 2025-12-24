Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO: Check Subscription On Final Day, GMP Details And More
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 3.71 times on the final day of subscription on Wednesday. While the IPO was subscribed 2.67 times on the second day it was fully subscribed on its first day of subscription.
The Gujarat Kidney IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.2 crore equity shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share.
Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the issue registrar.
The IPO is open for subscription till Dec. 24. The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Dec. 26. Shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on Dec. 29, while refunds to unsuccessful bidders will also be processed on the same day.
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO Subscription Status
The Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO was subscribed 3.72 times as of 12:21 p.m. on Wednesday.
Qualified institutional buyers (QIB): 0.46 times or 46%.
Non-Institutional investors (NII): 4.08 times.
Retail investors: 14.61 times.
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO And Use Of Proceeds
The company proposes to utilise the IPO funds for the acquisition of Ahmedabad-based Parekhs Hospital and capital expenditure toward setting up a new hospital in Vadodara. A portion of the IPO proceeds will also be used for repayment of debts, funding of inorganic growth and acquisition of additional shares in its subsidiary, Harmony Medicare.
Gujarat Kidney and Super Speciality Ltd., incorporated in 2019, provides multi-speciality healthcare services across multiple cities in Gujarat. It operates seven multi-speciality hospitals with a total bed capacity of 490 beds.
Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality GMP
According to InvestorGain, the GMP of Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality stood at Rs 3.5 as of 11:55 a.m. It indicates a listing price of Rs 117.5 apiece at a premium of 3.07% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.