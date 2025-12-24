Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality IPO: Check Subscription On Final Day, GMP Details And More

Gujarat Kidney & Super Speciality Ltd.'s initial public offering has been subscribed 3.71 times on the final day of subscription on Wednesday. While the IPO was subscribed 2.67 times on the second day it was fully subscribed on its first day of subscription.

The Gujarat Kidney IPO consists entirely of a fresh issue of 2.2 crore equity shares. The price band for the issue is set at Rs 108 to Rs 114 per share.

Nirbhay Capital Services Pvt. Ltd. is acting as the book-running lead manager for the IPO, while MUFG Intime India Ltd. is the issue registrar.

The IPO is open for subscription till Dec. 24. The IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Dec. 26. Shares will be credited to the demat accounts of successful applicants on Dec. 29, while refunds to unsuccessful bidders will also be processed on the same day.