Exporters Cheer US Trade Deal, Flag Fineprint, Tariff Clarity As Key Next Steps

Indian exporters across textiles, solar, agro and AYUSH sectors have welcomed the finalisation of the US trade deal, saying it has lifted sentiment and revived order flows, even as some caution that the fineprint on tariffs and mutual recognition remains critical.

Shaleen Toshniwal, Chairman of the Manmade and Technical Textiles EPC, said the deal creates an opportunity for a "level playing field". "We have an 8% market share in the EU. We will double that," he told NDTV Profit, adding that recent US tariff actions were "a blip in the middle of smooth sailing". He expects double-digit export growth to continue, with capacity utilisation, currently at 75–80%, likely to improve further. The industry will push for a Textile Upgradation Fund to modernise plants and machinery, alongside leveraging PM MITRA and PLI schemes.

From the renewable energy space, Abani Jha, Group CFO of Saatvik Green Energy, said North America remains a key market. "Tariffs had caused a hit… uncertainty over the final tariff figure caused anxiety," he said. With clarity emerging, sentiment has turned positive. "Even at 18%, it's a great deal for India." However, he cautioned that the tariff fineprint is still awaited. While India does not import solar manufacturing inputs from the US, China remains a significant supplier.

Buying agents are already seeing momentum. Pramod Rana of the Buying Agents Association said buyers from the EU and US are actively laying groundwork ahead of operationalisation. "Exporters across Jodhpur, Jaipur, Tiruppur, Noida, Bhadohi and Kolkata are prepping for orders," he said.

In AYUSH exports, Sanjay Shrivastava flagged pending concerns around mutual recognition in the EU. "We paid $250,000 duties for a $50,000 order earlier," he said, calling tariff resolution a relief but noting certification alignment remains unresolved.

Agro exporters, hit by 50% US tariffs, are hopeful of regaining lost market share in 2–3 months. Rajesh Bheda of IOPEPC said clarity is still awaited on whether certain tariffs will be 0% or 18%, but added, "Even at 18%, it will be better versus other countries."

Across sectors, optimism is back, but exporters say execution details will determine how much of the opportunity India ultimately captures.

