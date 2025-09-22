GK Energy Vs Saatvik Green Energy IPO GMP Today; Check Latest Grey Market Premium Trends

The initial public offerings (IPOs) of Saatvik Green Energy and GK Energy that opened for subscription on Friday, September 19, will conclude their subscription on September 23.

The mainboard issue of GK Energy recieved a strong response from the investors with the IPO getting fully subscribed on the first day. The IPO recieved bids for 5,70,79,120 shares against the 2,21,80,828 shares on offer. GK Energy offers engineering, procurement and commissioning (EPC) services for solar-powered agricultural water pump systems.

The mainboard issue of Saatvik Green Energy recieved a muted response from the investors as it was booked over 0.5 times on the first day. The IPO recieved bids for 84,11,136 shares against the 1,42,71,970 shares on offer. Saatvik Green Energy is one of the leading manufacturers of solar photovoltaic modules in India and integrated solar project solution provider. It has an annual production capacity of 4.8 GW.

As subscription enters its second day, here’s a look at what the latest grey market premium (GMP) indicates for these mainboard issues.