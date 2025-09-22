Saatvik Green IPO: Check Day 2 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details

Saatvik Green Energy Ltd.'s initial public offering is set to open for its second day subscription on Sep. 22. The IPO was subscribed 0.59 times on its first day on Friday.

The manufacturer of solar photovoltaic modules in India and integrated solar project solution provider has fixed the price band in the range of Rs 442 to Rs 465 per equity share.

The Rs 900-crore IPO comprises of fresh issue of 1.51 crore shares, worth Rs 700 crore, and an offer-for-sale component of 43 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 200 crore.

The company has raised Rs 269 crore from anchor investors on Thursday, ahead of its initial public offering. The company allotted 57.94 lakh shares at Rs 465 apiece to nine anchor investors.

The proceeds from the issue will invest Rs 477.23 crore in Saatvik Solar Industries Pvt., a subsidiary of the company, for setting up a 4-gigawatt solar PV module manufacturing facility in Gopalpur.

Saatvik Green Energy will also be using Rs 166.44 crore for prepayment or scheduled re-payment of outstanding borrowings of the subsidiary while it will use Rs 10.82 crore to repay certain borrowings at the parent level, while the remaining funds will be set aside for general corporate purposes.

The company is set to list on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange.