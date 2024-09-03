Gala Precision Engineering IPO Subscribed 52.21 Times On Day Two

Gala Precision Engineering Ltd.'s initial public offering entered its second day on Tuesday. On the first day, the offer was subscribed 10.84 times. The company is looking to raise Rs 167.9 crore. The IPO was subscribed 52.21 times on day two.

The IPO comprises a fresh issue of 25.5 lakh shares, amounting to Rs 135 crore, and an offer for sale of 6.16 lakh shares, aggregating to Rs 32.6 crore.

A price band of Rs 503–529 per share has been set for the three-day issue, which is set to close on Wednesday. The market value at the upper end of the price band is Rs 670 crore.

The minimum lot size is 28 shares. Retail investors will need to invest a minimum of Rs 14,812. The company raised Rs 50.3 crore from anchor investors a day ahead of its public offering by allotting 9.5 lakh shares at Rs 529 apiece to eight investors.

Investors can expect the allotment of shares to be finalised on Sept. 5, with the listing on the BSE and the National Stock Exchange scheduled for Sept. 9.