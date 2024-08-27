Gala Precision Engineering Sets IPO Price Band At Rs 503–529 Apiece

The initial public offering of Gala Precision Engineering Ltd. will open for subscription next week with a price band of Rs 503-529 per share. The company aims to raise over Rs 167.92 crore at the upper end of the price band.

The IPO of the precision components company consists of a fresh issue portion worth Rs 135.3 crore and an offer for sale of 6.16 crore equity shares worth Rs 32.6 crore, according to the red herring prospectus. Taramati V Gala, Kirit Vishanji Gala and Nayna Gala will be the promoters selling shareholders for the upcoming issue.

The company will open its IPO for subscription on Sept. 2, which will continue till Sept. 4. The minimum lot size for bidding will be 28 shares, with further bids to be made in multiples, according to the company's price band advertisement on Tuesday.

PL Capital Markets Pvt. is the sole book-running lead manager for the public issue. Post the offering, the shares of Gala Precision will list on BSE and the National Stock Exchange.