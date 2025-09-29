Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP In Focus As Mainboard Issue Opens For Subscription On Sept 29
Fabtech Technologies, a biopharma engineering company, is set to launch an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 200 crore from the primary market. The grey market premium (GMP) remains in focus as the mainboard issue opens for subscription today.
Investors who wish to bid for shares in the IPO should verify the following details before making an investment decision.
Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Fabtech Technologies IPO was Rs 20 as of 9:00 a.m. on September 29. This indicates a listing price of Rs 211 per share at a premium of 10.47% on the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
Fabtech Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Fabtech Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 230.35 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore shares.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 75 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,325. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,00,550. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,02,750.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 181 and Rs 191 per share.
The subscription window will be open from September 29 to October 1, with the allotment expected to be finalised on October 3. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 6 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.
The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on October 7.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the net issue, with at least 15% reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.
Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements, pursue inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes.
About Fabtech Technologies
Fabtech Technologies is a biopharma engineering company. It provides engineering solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare companies.
Financials
The company reported a 70.65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 46.45 crore in FY25 from Rs 27.22 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 44.45% YoY to Rs 326.67 crore in FY25 from Rs 226.14 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.