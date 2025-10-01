Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription

The initial public offering of Fabtech Technologies was fully subscribed on Thursday. According to BSE data, investors have applied for 1,21,11,225 shares against the 1,20,60,000 shares on offer.

Fabtech Technologies, a biopharma engineering company, launched an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 200 crore from the primary market.

The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO remains in focus as the mainboard issue concludes its subscription today.

After a subdued subscription, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has remained flat ahead of the subscription on day 3.

Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Fabtech Technologies IPO as subscription enters the final day.