Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP: What Does Grey Market Signal On Final Day Of Subscription
The unlisted shares of Fabtech Technologies were trading flat at the private market.
The initial public offering of Fabtech Technologies was fully subscribed on Thursday. According to BSE data, investors have applied for 1,21,11,225 shares against the 1,20,60,000 shares on offer.
Fabtech Technologies, a biopharma engineering company, launched an initial public offering (IPO) to raise over Rs 200 crore from the primary market.
The grey market premium (GMP) for the IPO remains in focus as the mainboard issue concludes its subscription today.
After a subdued subscription, the grey market premium for the mainboard issue has remained flat ahead of the subscription on day 3.
Here’s a look at the grey market premium (GMP) and other details of the Fabtech Technologies IPO as subscription enters the final day.
Fabtech Technologies IPO GMP Today
The GMP for the Fabtech Technologies IPO was Rs 0 as of 8:00 a.m. on October 1. This indicates a flat listing, with the shares expected to list at a price of Rs 201 per share, which is the upper limit of the price band.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
Fabtech Technologies IPO: Allotment And Listing Date
The IPO allotment status for Fabtech Technologies is expected to be finalised on October 3. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on October 6, and refunds for non-allottees will be processed on the same day.
Shares of Fabtech Technologies are expected to be listed on the BSE and NSE on October 7.
Use Of Proceeds
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements, pursue inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes.
Fabtech Technologies IPO: Key Details
The Fabtech Technologies IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 230.35 crore. It comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore shares.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 75 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,325. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,00,550. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,02,750.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 181 and Rs 191 per share.
Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book-running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
Fabtech Technologies: Financials
The company reported a 70.65% year-on-year (YoY) increase in profit after tax (PAT) to Rs 46.45 crore in FY25 from Rs 27.22 crore in FY24. Revenue from operations rose 44.45% YoY to Rs 326.67 crore in FY25 from Rs 226.14 crore in FY24.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.