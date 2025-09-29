Fabtech Technologies IPO: Check Day 1 Subscription Status, GMP, Other Details
The shares of the company are scheduled to list on the BSE and NSE on Oct. 7.
The Fabtech Technologies Ltd.'s initial public offering to open for subscription on Monday to raise Rs 230.35 crore from the primary market. The IPO is a book-built issue that comprises entirely a fresh issue of 1.21 crore shares.
The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 181 and Rs 191 per share.
The subscription window will be open from Sept. 29 to Oct. 1, with the allotment expected to be finalised on Oct. 3. The company will transfer shares to the demat accounts of successful bidders on Oct. 6 and refunds for non-allottees will be done on the same day.
To participate in the IPO, retail investors need to bid for a single lot size of 75 shares, requiring an investment of Rs 14,325. Small Non-Institutional Investors need to bid for 14 lots, amounting to an investment of Rs 2,00,550. Big Non-Institutional Investors can participate in the IPO by bidding for a minimum of 70 lots. It will lead to an investment of Rs 10,02,750.
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) will be offered a maximum of 50% of the net issue. Retail investors will be allocated a minimum of 35% of the net issue and at least 15% will be reserved for Non-Institutional Investors.
Unistone Capital Ltd. is the book running lead manager and Bigshare Services Ltd. is the registrar for the issue.
About Fabtech Technologies
Fabtech Technologies is a biopharma engineering company. It provides engineering solutions to pharmaceutical, biotech and healthcare companies.
The company will use proceeds from the IPO to fund working capital requirements, pursue inorganic growth and for general corporate purposes.
IPO GMP
The latest grey market premium of Fabtech Technologies is Rs 20 as of 7:57 a.m. according to Investorgain.com. The stock's estimated listing price is Rs 211, implying a gain of 10.47% over the IPO price of Rs 191.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data sourced from InvestorGain.