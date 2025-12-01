Exato Technologies IPO GMP Soars As Subscription Enters Second Day; Check Details

Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies Ltd., which launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Friday, November 28, received a stupendous response from investors as the SME IPO was subscribed 53.61 times on its first day of bidding.

The demand for the public issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors who subscribed 75.73 and 60.14 times, respectively. QIBs subscribed 8.22 times.

Amid strong investor response, the grey market premium for the Exato Technologies IPO has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last few days. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the SME IPO to gauge the market sentiment as bidding for the shares enters its second day. The GMP for the SME IPO has increased by more than 60% since November 24, when the grey market premium was Rs 80.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), price band, allotment date, listing date and other key details about Exato Technologies IPO.