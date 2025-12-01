Exato Technologies IPO GMP Soars Over 100%; Subscription Crosses 200 Times On Day 2
The GMP for the SME IPO of Exato Technologies has increased by more than 80% since November 24, when the grey market premium was Rs 80.
Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies Ltd., continued its stellar performance, with the SME IPO getting subscribed over 215 times on second day of bidding.
The demand for the public issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors who subscribed over 300 and 250 times, respectively. QIBs subscribed over 13 times so far on Monday. According to BSE data, investors bid for 41,68,26,000 shares against the 19,14,000 on offer.
Amid strong investor response, the grey market premium for the Exato Technologies IPO has shown substantial gains and has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last couple of days. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the SME IPO to gauge the market sentiment as bidding for the shares enters its final day tommorow. The GMP for the SME IPO has increased by more than 80% since November 24, when the grey market premium was Rs 80.
Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), price band, allotment date, listing date and other key details about Exato Technologies IPO.
Exato Technologies IPO GMP Today
The latest GMP for the Exato Technologies IPO was Rs 150 as of 2:30 p.m. on Monday. This means that the unlisted shares of Exato Technologies Limited were trading at Rs 290 in the private market, indicating a potential listing gain of 107.14%.
This is the highest GMP recorded for the IPO, lowest was Rs 75.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation. GMP data as per InvestorGain.
Exato Technologies IPO: All You Need To Know
Exato Technologies IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 37.45 crores. The issue comprises fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares aggregating to Rs 31.85 crore and offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares aggregating to Rs 5.60 crore.
The price band for the SME IPO is set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.
The lot size for an application is 1,000. The minimum investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 2,80,000 (2,000 shares). The minimum investment for HNI is 3 lots (3,000 shares), amounting to Rs 4,20,000.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd..
For more details on the SME IPO of Exato Technologies please read the RHP document here.
Exato Technologies IPO: Allotment Date, Where To Check Allotment And Listing Date
Exato Technologies IPO allotment status is expected to be finalised on Wednesday, December 3. Investors who bid for the public offer can verify their share allotment status on the websites of BSE and Kfin Technolgies.
Shares of Exato Technologies Ltd. are expected to be listed on BSE SME on Friday, December 5. The company will initiate refunds and share transfers to demat accounts on December 4.
Exato Technologies IPO: Use Of IPO Proceeds
Exato Technologies will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for various purposes. It will use the majority of the proceeds to fund the company's working capital requirements. The remaining portion will be used as investment in Product Development and for repayment/prepayment of all or certain of the borrowings availed of by the Company. Certain portion will be used for other general corporate purposes.
Exato Technologies Business And Financials
Incorporated in 2016, Exato Technologies Limited is a customer transformation partner providing technology-driven solutions that enhance customer engagement and operational efficiency.
The company offers a broad range of services, including CX and Analytics, Unified Communications and Infrastructure, and Exato IQ. It serves key sectors such as Banking, Financial Services and Insurance (BFSI), Healthcare, Retail, Telecom, Manufacturing, and IT/ITeS & BPO/KPO.
Their expertise spans CCAAS solutions, comprehensive WFM solutions, and state-of-the-art Conversational AI, all orchestrated to empower your business through unparalleled customer experiences.
The company works with prominent clients such as MakeMyTrip, RBL Bank, IGT Solutions Pvt. Ltd., IKS, and WNS, delivering customer experience solutions that are scalable, resilient, and outcome-driven.
Recent financial data shows that Exato Technologies Ltd.'s revenue increased by 10% and profit after tax (PAT) rose by 84% between the financial year ending with March 31, 2025 and March 31, 2024.
Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult financial advisors and read the red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.