Exato Technologies IPO GMP Soars Over 100%; Subscription Crosses 200 Times On Day 2

Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies Ltd., continued its stellar performance, with the SME IPO getting subscribed over 215 times on second day of bidding.

The demand for the public issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors who subscribed over 300 and 250 times, respectively. QIBs subscribed over 13 times so far on Monday. According to BSE data, investors bid for 41,68,26,000 shares against the 19,14,000 on offer.

Amid strong investor response, the grey market premium for the Exato Technologies IPO has shown substantial gains and has been topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts for the last couple of days. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the SME IPO to gauge the market sentiment as bidding for the shares enters its final day tommorow. The GMP for the SME IPO has increased by more than 80% since November 24, when the grey market premium was Rs 80.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), price band, allotment date, listing date and other key details about Exato Technologies IPO.