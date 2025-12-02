Exato Technologies IPO GMP Skyrockets As Subscription Enters Final Day; Check Allotment Date

Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies Ltd. continued its stellar performance, with the SME IPO receiving over 270 times subscription on the second day of bidding.

The demand for the public issue was led by retail and non-institutional investors who subscribed close to 400 and 350 times, respectively. QIBs subscribed over 13 times on Monday. According to BSE data, investors bid for 53,39,57,000 against the 19,14,000 on offer.

Amid strong investor demand, the grey market premium for the Exato Technologies IPO has surged, reaching new heights. Private market investors will continue to monitor the GMP for the SME IPO to gauge the market sentiment as bidding for the shares enters its final day today. The GMP for the SME IPO has increased by more than 85% since November 24, when the grey market premium was Rs 80.

Here's a look at the latest grey market premium (GMP), price band, allotment date, steps to check allotment status, listing date and other key details about Exato Technologies IPO.