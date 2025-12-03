Exato Technologies IPO Allotment Status: How To Check On BSE And KfinTech?
The company will finalise the share allotment status for the Exato Technologies IPO on Wednesday.
The allotment for the Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies will be finalised on Wednesday, and the company's shares will list on the BSE SME on Friday, December 5.
The initial public offering of Exato Technologies received an overwhelming response from the investors, as the SME issue was oversubscribed 880.96 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to BSE data, NIIs and RIIs led the demand, subscribing 1,102.37 and 1,068.74 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed by 327.08 times.
Investors can check the Exato Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.
Exato Technologies IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 37.45 crores. The issue comprises fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares aggregating to Rs 31.85 crore and offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares aggregating to Rs 5.60 crore.
The price band for the SME IPO was set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.
GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd.
How To Check Exato Technologies IPO Allotment Status On BSE Website
Go to the official BSE website at https://www.bseindia.com/investors/appli_check.aspx.
Select the issue type as 'Equity.'
Choose "Exato Technologies Limited" from the dropdown menu.
Enter your application number or PAN (Permanent Account Number).
Complete the 'Captcha' for verification.
Click on the 'Search' button to view your allotment status.
How To Check Exato Technologies IPO Allotment Status On Kfin Technologies
Visit the IPO Allotment Status page on the KFintech website here - https://ipostatus.kfintech.com/
From the IPO dropdown menu, select 'Exato Technologies Ltd.'
Select the input option as PAN, Application number, or Demat Account.
Enter details as per your selection.
Enter the captcha and click on ‘Submit’.
Exato Technologies IPO - Use Of Proceeds
Exato Technologies will utilise the proceeds from the fresh issue for various purposes. It will use the majority of the proceeds to fund the company's working capital requirements. The remaining portion will be used as investment in Product Development and for repayment/prepayment of all or certain of the borrowings availed of by the Company. Certain portion will be used for other general corporate purposes.