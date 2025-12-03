Exato Technologies IPO Allotment Status: How To Check On BSE And KfinTech?

The allotment for the Noida-based technology-driven solutions provider Exato Technologies will be finalised on Wednesday, and the company's shares will list on the BSE SME on Friday, December 5.

The initial public offering of Exato Technologies received an overwhelming response from the investors, as the SME issue was oversubscribed 880.96 times on the last day of bidding on Tuesday. According to BSE data, NIIs and RIIs led the demand, subscribing 1,102.37 and 1,068.74 times, respectively. The QIB portion was oversubscribed by 327.08 times.

Investors can check the Exato Technologies IPO allotment status on the official websites of BSE and Kfin Technologies, the registrar for the issue, by following the step-by-step guide provided below.

Exato Technologies IPO is a book-building issue of Rs 37.45 crores. The issue comprises fresh issue of 0.23 crore shares aggregating to Rs 31.85 crore and offer for sale of 0.04 crore shares aggregating to Rs 5.60 crore.

The price band for the SME IPO was set at Rs 133 to Rs 140 per share.

GYR Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd is the book-running lead manager, and Kfin Technologies Ltd is the registrar of the issue. The Market Maker of the company is Giriraj Stock Broking Pvt.Ltd.