Diffusion Engineers IPO: From Issue Price To Financials, All You Need To Know
Price band for Diffusion Engineers' IPO has been set at Rs 159-168 per share.
The initial public offering of Diffusion Engineers Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Thursday, with the company looking to raise Rs 158 crore. The offering is a fresh issue, with no offer for sale component.
The price band has been set at Rs 159-168 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 30, with the listing expected to take place on Oct. 4. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 629 crore.
Issue Details
Issue opens: Sept. 26.
Issue closes: Sept. 30.
Issue price: Rs 159-168 per share.
Fresh issue: Rs 158 crore.
Total issue size: Rs 158 crore.
Use Of Proceeds
Funding capital expenditure requirements towards the expansion of existing manufacturing facility.
Setting up of a new manufacturing facility.
Funding working capital requirements.
General corporate purposes.
Business Overview
Incorporated in 1982, Diffusion Engineers is engaged in the business of manufacturing welding consumables, wear plates and wear parts, and heavy engineering machinery for core industries.
The company provides a superconditioning process at its manufacturing facilities, a surface treatment solution for machine components that enhances wear resistance, eliminates stress, and improves repairability, ultimately extending their lifespan and reducing production costs.
The company presently operates from four manufacturing units, out of which Units I, II, and III are located in Nagpur Industrial Area, in Nagpur, Maharashtra, and Unit IV is located in Khapri (Uma) in Nagpur.
Risk Factors
The company is increasingly dependent on a domestic market for its sales, and any downturn in it could dent their market share.
The company had negative cash flows during certain fiscals in relation to their operating, investing, and financing activities.
The company’s business is working capital intensive. Any insufficient cash flows from their operations or inability to borrow to meet their working capital requirements may materially and adversely affect business and results of operations.