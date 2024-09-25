Diffusion Engineers IPO: From Issue Price To Financials, All You Need To Know

The initial public offering of Diffusion Engineers Ltd. is set to open for subscription on Thursday, with the company looking to raise Rs 158 crore. The offering is a fresh issue, with no offer for sale component.

The price band has been set at Rs 159-168 per share for the issue, which will close on Sept. 30, with the listing expected to take place on Oct. 4. The market value of the company at the upper end of the price band is Rs 629 crore.