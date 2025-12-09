Corona Remedies IPO Day Two: Check Subscription Status, GMP, And Financials
Corona Remedies IPO was subscribed 5.28 times as of 2:37 p.m. on Tuesday.
Corona Remedies Ltd. initial public offer was subscribed 5.28 times on the second day on Tuesday. It was subscribed 0.62 times or 62% on the first day.
The company’s IPO, worth Rs 655.37 crore, is entirely an offer-for-sale of 62 lakh shares. The price band for the Corona Remedies IPO has been fixed at Rs 1,008 to Rs 1,062 per share.
A single lot size for the IPO comprises 14 shares. Retail investors are required to apply for at least a single lot size, amounting to an investment of Rs 14,868 per application based on the upper end of the issue price.
The company reported a profit of Rs 46.2 crore on revenue of Rs 346.5 crore for the quarter ended June 2025. For FY25, profit rose 65.1% to Rs 149.4 crore from Rs 90.5 crore the previous year, while revenue increased 18% to Rs 1,196.4 crore from Rs 1,014.5 crore.
JM Financial, IIFL Capital Services and Kotak Mahindra Capital Company are the merchant bankers for the IPO.
Corona Remedies Subscription
Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs): 0.11 times or 11%
Non-Institutional Investors (NIIS): 13.74 times.
Retail Individual Investors: 4.67 times.
Employee Reserved: 3.16 times.
Corona Remedies GMP Today
The grey market premium of Corona Remedies was at Rs 257 apiece as 12:56 p.m. The GMP indicates that Corona Remedies could list at Rs 1,319 apiece on exchanges, which means a listing gains of 24.20.
Note: GMP does not represent official data and is based on speculation.