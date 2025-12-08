Grey Market Buzz: Corona Remedies IPO Trades At 27% Premium On Day 1 Subscription

Corona Remedies Ltd. launched its initial public offering (IPO) on Monday, December 8. The Ahmedabad-based pharmaceutical company develops, manufactures and markets products across multiple therapeutic segments, including women’s health, cardiology, pain management and urology.

The grey market premium for the IPO was topping the 'Business and Finance' trending charts today, indicating favorable interest among the investors.

On Day 1 of subscription, the grey market premium for the IPO has declined by up to 20% from a high of Rs 365 which was recorded on December 4. The IPO was booked 0.21 times so far on Monday.

With the three-day bidding in process, here’s all you need to know about the Corona Remedies IPO, including its latest grey market premium (GMP), offer size, price band and other key details.